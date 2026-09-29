DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Videos / Ludhiana infant kidnapping solved in 5 hours: Aunt held, 4-month-old rescued from Jalandhar

Ludhiana infant kidnapping solved in 5 hours: Aunt held, 4-month-old rescued from Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 01:43 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

The Ludhiana police claimed to have cracked the kidnapping of 4-month-old Aryan from Chandar Nagar in the Haibowal area of ​​Ludhiana in a record five hours. The child was safely rescued from the clutches of kidnappers and handed over to the family. A shocking revelation has emerged in this case. The child was kidnapped by none other than his own aunt, along with an accomplice who had to sell the child to some buyers after striking a deal with them. The police have arrested the accused aunt, Mamta a resident of Jalandhar, and her accomplice, Vivek. The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, are migrants and was currently living on rent in Jalandhar, where the child was recovered. Even child's father are also migrant from UP. Deputy Commissioner of Police City Alam Vijay Singh who supervised the entire operation handed over child to his father Alok Kumar and assured to carry out in depth investigation. DCP was accompanied by ADCP-3 Dharavath Sai Prakash. Notably at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Haibowal police received a report of a child's kidnapping. Police immediately rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The child's father, Alok, told police that a woman and a man, wearing masks, came and took his son. Based on the father's statement, the police immediately registered a case at the Haibowal police station. Given the sensitivity of the case, the police deployed scientific and technical tools, as well as human sources, to investigate. #Ludhiana #InfantKidnapping #BabyRescued #KidnappingCase #PunjabPolice #Jalandhar

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts