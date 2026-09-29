Ludhiana infant kidnapping solved in 5 hours: Aunt held, 4-month-old rescued from Jalandhar

The Ludhiana police claimed to have cracked the kidnapping of 4-month-old Aryan from Chandar Nagar in the Haibowal area of ​​Ludhiana in a record five hours. The child was safely rescued from the clutches of kidnappers and handed over to the family. A shocking revelation has emerged in this case. The child was kidnapped by none other than his own aunt, along with an accomplice who had to sell the child to some buyers after striking a deal with them. The police have arrested the accused aunt, Mamta a resident of Jalandhar, and her accomplice, Vivek. The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, are migrants and was currently living on rent in Jalandhar, where the child was recovered. Even child's father are also migrant from UP. Deputy Commissioner of Police City Alam Vijay Singh who supervised the entire operation handed over child to his father Alok Kumar and assured to carry out in depth investigation. DCP was accompanied by ADCP-3 Dharavath Sai Prakash. Notably at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Haibowal police received a report of a child's kidnapping. Police immediately rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The child's father, Alok, told police that a woman and a man, wearing masks, came and took his son. Based on the father's statement, the police immediately registered a case at the Haibowal police station. Given the sensitivity of the case, the police deployed scientific and technical tools, as well as human sources, to investigate. #Ludhiana #InfantKidnapping #BabyRescued #KidnappingCase #PunjabPolice #Jalandhar

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