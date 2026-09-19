Ludhiana Kisan Mela: PAU, GADVASU draw farmers | CM Mann Inaugurates

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) are jointly hosting a two-day Kisan Mela and Pashu Palan Mela, drawing large-scale participation from farmers across Punjab and neighbouring states. Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated the mela and advocated the farmers to follow the advise given by PAU scientists in context to farming and new crop varieties. Six progressive farmers were honoured by PAU while three were honoured by GADVASU. At the Kisan Mela, farmers are exploring new crop varieties, quality seeds, and cutting-edge agri-technologies. The mela serves as a vital marketplace where farmers purchase seeds for their upcoming crop season. Meanwhile, the Pashu Palan Mela by GADVASU has become a hub of attraction with its array of innovative dairy products. A special highlight is the variety of cheese produced by the university, alongside unique items such as goat milk-based soap and shampoo, which have captured farmers’ curiosity. Adding flavour to the festivities are food stalls set up by local vendors. From jumbo jalebis to crispy pakoras, the stalls have become hot favourites among visitors, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. #Ludhiana #PAU #GADVASU #KissanMela #PashuPalanMela #PunjabFarmers #PunjabAgriculture #Farmers #AgricultureNews #Livestock #DairyFarming #PunjabNews #FarmerNews
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