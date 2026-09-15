Meet Dora: Himachal Police’s brave sniffer dog now looking for a forever home

Dora, a five-year-old Labrador and trained explosive detection dog with the Himachal Pradesh Police, is up for adoption as she retires from service due to a prolonged illness. Dora joined the police force in 2021 and is known for her friendly and playful nature. She also won first prize at the dog show held during the International Summer Festival in 2024. Diagnosed with an illness last year, Dora is no longer fit for the physically demanding duties required of a police dog. The Himachal Pradesh Police has appealed to people to come forward and give Dora a loving forever home. Navneet Rathod reports

Advertisement

#Dora #HimachalPolice #SnifferDog #PoliceDog #AdoptDontShop #DogAdoption #ForeverHome #HimachalPradesh #DogRescue #AnimalRescue #PetAdoption #DogsOfIndia #IndiaNews