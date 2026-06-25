Modi’s repealed farm laws in 2020 were good, but rushed through : Montek Singh Ahluwalia

In this edition of The Tribune Newsroom, Tribune Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra spoke to foremost Indian economist and former civil servant Montek Singh Ahluwalia about critical aspects of the economy, the challenges facing India and the way forward. Mr Ahluwalia has been Finance Secretary, Commerce Secretary, Secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs and Special Secretary to the PM. During the 1991 economic reforms, the then Finance Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, and Mr Ahluwalia played a key role in the transformation of the Indian economy. In Punjab, in 2020, he led a group of experts set up by the then CM, Capt Amarinder Singh, to revitalise the Punjab economy. #MontekSinghAhluwalia #FarmLaws #NarendraModi #FarmReforms #Agriculture #Farmers #IndiaPolitics #PoliticalNews #EconomicReforms #ModiGovernment

Advertisement