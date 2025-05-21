DT
PT
Home / Videos / More IAF jets like MiG 29, Mirage and Tejas would be carrying the missile

The Indian Air Force is enhancing its strike capabilities as more frontline fighter jets — including the MiG-29, Mirage 2000, and LCA Tejas — are set to be equipped with advanced indigenous missiles. This move marks a major boost in...
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 04:17 PM May 21, 2025 IST
The Indian Air Force is enhancing its strike capabilities as more frontline fighter jets — including the MiG-29, Mirage 2000, and LCA Tejas — are set to be equipped with advanced indigenous missiles. This move marks a major boost in India’s air power and self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. In this video, we break down what this means for the IAF's combat readiness, strategic deterrence, and regional security dynamics. 📌 Key Highlights: Jets getting missile integration Importance of indigenous missile tech Strategic advantage for India

#IndianAirForce #MiG29 #Mirage2000 #Tejas #IAFJets #AirPowerIndia #MissileIntegration #IndianDefence #MadeInIndiaWeapons #IAFUpdates

