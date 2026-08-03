National Confernce set to intensify statehood restoration demand

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The National Conference (NC), which recently held a protest in New Delhi seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, is set to further intensify its demand. The NC recently held a protest in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding its restoration since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The Centre has maintained that restoration of statehood would take place at an “appropriate time”. National Conference spokesman Tahir Sayed told The Tribune that the party has intensified the demand by holding different events recently in Jammu and Kashmir. “We will further intensify it,” he said. Even as the NC is now strongly taking up its demand that statehood should be restored, the party has come under criticism from the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which has accused the NC of not talking about the restoration of J&K’s special status. #NationalConference #JKNC #JammuKashmir #JKNews #StatehoodRestoration #RestoreJandKStatehood #JammuKashmirNews #KashmirPolitics #JammuPolitics #StatehoodDemand #OmarAbdullah #PoliticalNews #IndiaNews #JammuKashmirPolitics

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