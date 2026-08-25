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Home / Videos / Nav Bajwa and Himanshi Khurana bring a fresh courtroom story with Advocate Chauhan

Nav Bajwa and Himanshi Khurana bring a fresh courtroom story with Advocate Chauhan

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 11:52 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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In this episode of #TheTribuneInterview, Nav Bajwa and Himanshi Khurana talk about their upcoming courtroom drama Advocate Chauhan, releasing on Chaupal on August 27. From Nav Bajwa’s journey of experimenting with genres in Punjabi cinema and taking on multiple roles as actor, writer, director and producer, to his challenging portrayal of a visually impaired lawyer, the duo share insights into the making of the series. Himanshi Khurana opens up about playing a young lawyer determined to prove herself, her journey through personal and professional struggles, mental health, her transformation and the strength she has found along the way. She also reflects on being an artiste, the emotional demands of acting and why she can now say, “I’m so proud of the person I am today.” The actors also discuss their favourite courtroom dramas, their camaraderie on set and what could be next for Bajwa, who offers a tantalising hint about an experimental project: “Apocalypse.”

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#NavBajwa #HimanshiKhurana #AdvocateChauhan #PunjabiCinema #PunjabiMovie #PunjabiFilm #CourtroomDrama #PunjabiEntertainment

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