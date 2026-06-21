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Home / Videos / Navy to commission three warships on June 21

Navy to commission three warships on June 21

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 01:04 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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As a part of its force accretion plan, the Indian Navy is scheduled to commission three indigenously built frontline warships – Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray – in Kolkata on June 21. The ceremony will be presided over by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the second time this year that the Navy will commission three frontline platforms in a day. On January 15 this year, the Navy had commissioned warships INS Surat and INS Niigri besides the submarine INS Vaghsheer. Indian Navy has set itself on course to commission 19 warships in 2026, making it the biggest force accretion done in a year. Last -year in 2025, the Navy commissioned 14 vessels, including a submarine. The target for 2026 is to commission 19 warships. Collectively, it would mean 33 ships would be commissioned in span of 24 months – Jan 2025 and Dec 2026. Sources said this production tempo is unprecedented history and demonstrates the maturity of domestic shipbuilding ecosystem. 2026 would be the peak of expansion for the Navy in an year. The three warships to be commissioned on June 21 have been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. Together, they reflect the Navy’s balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats.

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#IndianNavy #Navy #Warships #DefenceNews #IndiaDefence #MaritimeSecurity #NavalPower #IndianMilitary #DefenceUpdate #AatmanirbharBharat #MilitaryNews #IndiaNews #NationalSecurity #Warship #BreakingNews

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