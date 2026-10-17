Nexus between drugs & guns in Punjab today is worse than ever before: Pilot

In this episode of The Tribune Newsroom, AICc General Secretary Punjab Affairs Sachin Pilot talks about the spectrum of Punjab politics as well as the Centre, why the Congress had to return to break the gangster-drug-Police-politician nexus and why the party would be chose candidates on the basis of popularity and their strength. The interview was anchored by Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune #Punjab #SachinPilot #PunjabNews #DrugCrisis #DrugsAndGuns #PunjabPolitics #Congress #DrugMenace #GunCulture

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