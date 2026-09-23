Niranjan Singh joins Waris Punjab De: What does Ex-ED officer’s political entry mean?

In a significant political development ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, former ED Deputy Director Niranjan Singh has formally join Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) in Chandigarh. Singh, who led high-profile investigations into Punjab's drug trafficking and money laundering cases, remained in the spotlight for his role in the probe involving SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. His probe led to dismissals of DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola and AIG Raj Jit Singh, who is still in the run. Enjoying a clean image, Niranjan's entry into politics is going to boost the party's outreach campaign in the coming days as it continues to expand its political footprint in Malwa region. #NiranjanSingh #WarisPunjabDe #AmritpalSingh #PunjabPolitics #ManpreetSinghAyali #BikramMajithia #EDOfficer #PunjabNews #DrugProbe #AkaliDal #Chandigarh #PunjabElections2027
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