Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / No Agniveer to leave forces

No Agniveer to leave forces

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 08:00 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

In a tweak to the recruitment process for soldiers under the much-debated Agnipath scheme, the Government has ‘literally rolled back’ the scheme and announced retention of all soldiers, albeit setting an extended ‘probation period’ of two years for a majority of them. The Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani on Wednesday announced a ‘two-year extension in service’ for the first batch of ‘Agniveers’, who are scheduled to end their contracted four-year term in December this year. Gen Subramani said: “As per existing Agnipath policy, 25 percent of soldiers – called Agniveers -- taken on contract for a four-year term, and have qualified on merit, would be absorbed in the armed forces immediately.” The changes announced today will apply to the remaining 75 percent of soldiers, who have competed the four-year tenure, but could not make the cut to qualify as regular soldiers, hence are scheduled to exit the forces in December. Gen Subramani said: “These exiting soldiers will be given a second term of two years. All of the 75 percent soldiers will be absorbed for the two-year period.” Once that additional two-year extension period ends, everyone of them will be given an option to continue as regular soldiers in the Army”. The criteria for continuing further will be: Willingness of a soldier to continue in the force; having the right physical fitness; there should be no pending disciplinary issues, Gen Subramani clarified. This literally means everyone, who meets the criteria announced by the CDS after the two-year of extended service would be retained, meaning the ‘Agnipath’ scheme announced in June 2022 been given a ‘quiet burial’ amid the forthcoming assembly elections in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand – all three states send a major chunk of soldiers and there have been protests on the issue. A statement of the Ministry of Defence echoed similar sentiments: “The Union Cabinet has created a pathway for absorption of all Agniveers into Defence Forces”. #Agniveer #AgnipathScheme #IndianArmedForces #IndianArmy #AgniveerUpdate #DefenceNews #IndianDefence

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts