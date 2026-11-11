No Agniveer to leave forces

In a tweak to the recruitment process for soldiers under the much-debated Agnipath scheme, the Government has ‘literally rolled back’ the scheme and announced retention of all soldiers, albeit setting an extended ‘probation period’ of two years for a majority of them. The Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani on Wednesday announced a ‘two-year extension in service’ for the first batch of ‘Agniveers’, who are scheduled to end their contracted four-year term in December this year. Gen Subramani said: “As per existing Agnipath policy, 25 percent of soldiers – called Agniveers -- taken on contract for a four-year term, and have qualified on merit, would be absorbed in the armed forces immediately.” The changes announced today will apply to the remaining 75 percent of soldiers, who have competed the four-year tenure, but could not make the cut to qualify as regular soldiers, hence are scheduled to exit the forces in December. Gen Subramani said: “These exiting soldiers will be given a second term of two years. All of the 75 percent soldiers will be absorbed for the two-year period.” Once that additional two-year extension period ends, everyone of them will be given an option to continue as regular soldiers in the Army”. The criteria for continuing further will be: Willingness of a soldier to continue in the force; having the right physical fitness; there should be no pending disciplinary issues, Gen Subramani clarified. This literally means everyone, who meets the criteria announced by the CDS after the two-year of extended service would be retained, meaning the ‘Agnipath’ scheme announced in June 2022 been given a ‘quiet burial’ amid the forthcoming assembly elections in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand – all three states send a major chunk of soldiers and there have been protests on the issue. A statement of the Ministry of Defence echoed similar sentiments: “The Union Cabinet has created a pathway for absorption of all Agniveers into Defence Forces”. #Agniveer #AgnipathScheme #IndianArmedForces #IndianArmy #AgniveerUpdate #DefenceNews #IndianDefence