No Alliance with SAD, But Post-Poll Tie-Up Still Possible – Manoranjan Kalia
In this episode of #DecodePunjab, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh speaks to senior-most Punjab BJP leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia on: Why the BJP has ruled out a pre-poll alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections Whether a post-poll alliance with SAD remains possible. Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s explosive allegation that the Congress “Congress CM chair is on sale” in Punjab. How much damage this rebellion can cause to Congress ahead of the polls A must-watch conversation that decodes the shifting political landscape of Punjab!
#DecodePunjab #PunjabPolitics #BJP #ShiromaniAkaliDal #NavjotKaurSidhu #ManoranjanKalia #PunjabElections2027 #IndianPolitics
