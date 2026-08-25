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Home / Videos / No ‘pre-baked’ formula for theatre commands

No ‘pre-baked’ formula for theatre commands

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Updated At : 11:30 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Saturday said the IAF was ‘not against’ craving out geographically defined operational joint commands for the forces, he, however, cautioned against implementing something that is ‘pre-baked’ and ‘picked up’ from some other country’s model. The IAF Chief’s stance is the first official statement since the previous Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, before demitting office in May this year, submitted a collective proposal on behalf of the forces to carve out such ‘joint commands’, referred by the military as the ‘theatre commands’. “The idea should be to have a graded step-wise approach to avoid disruption of operations,” the IAF Chief said adding this would ensure step-wise transition will ensure minimal disruption, he said mentioning that the military cannot afford to shake up the system at a time when the operational tempo is still high. Though the IAF Chief did not mention it, key issue will be division of IAF assets. Some of these strategic assets could be controlled from Delhi for seamless operation across the theatres. There was need to identifying shortcomings to build a structure tailored to India's specific security needs. Cautioning against adopting imported military models: " Air Force has been insisting to let us look at it objectively. Look at what is it that is ailing us, we need to fix what is not right with us. And not have something that is pre-baked, picked up from somewhere and used”. On the way forward, the IAF Chief suggested the need for a structure. “We need to form an organization chart in a manner that we need. Some other country may have some different requirements”.

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#IndianAirForce #APSingh #IAF #TheatreCommands #JointCommands #DefenceNews #IndianMilitary #DefenceReforms #IndianArmedForces #MilitaryModernisation

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