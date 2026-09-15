No ration, No khichdi: Jalandhar Anganwadi kids survive on biscuits, toffees

Three months after the announcement of hot cooked meals at Anganwadi centres, children in Jalandhar continue to be served biscuits, toffees and namkeen instead of nutritious meals such as khichdi and daliya. During a visit to an Anganwadi centre near Lamma Pind Chowk, workers Suman and Anita Mathew said they received their last food supply in July. They said the wheat and rice required for preparing hot cooked meals have not reached the centre since then. In the absence of regular supplies, some children are bringing tiffins from home, while workers said they are also preparing extra food using their personal ration. They added that they have been spending money from their own pockets to buy biscuits and other items so that the children are not left without food.

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