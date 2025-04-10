DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / North India continues to report above normal temperatures, but possibility of rain in next two days

North India continues to report above normal temperatures, but possibility of rain in next two days

The weather department has predicted that the current spell of heatwave — that has been prevailing over parts of north-west India for the last five days — is expected to continue for another four days, though some respite in the...
article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 09:48 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

The weather department has predicted that the current spell of heatwave — that has been prevailing over parts of north-west India for the last five days — is expected to continue for another four days, though some respite in the form of isolated showers at a few places this week is in the offing. Heatwave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next four days, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 7 stated while issuing a yellow alert for Punjab from April 7-10. The bulletin also said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 8, which could result in rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over parts of Punjab on April 10 and 11.

#NorthIndiaWeather #HeatwaveAlert #IndiaWeather #RainForecast #WeatherUpdate

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper