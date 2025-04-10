North India continues to report above normal temperatures, but possibility of rain in next two days

The weather department has predicted that the current spell of heatwave — that has been prevailing over parts of north-west India for the last five days — is expected to continue for another four days, though some respite in the form of isolated showers at a few places this week is in the offing. Heatwave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next four days, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 7 stated while issuing a yellow alert for Punjab from April 7-10. The bulletin also said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 8, which could result in rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over parts of Punjab on April 10 and 11.

