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Home / Videos / NRIs mission: Get kids off their phones — By giving them music instead

NRIs mission: Get kids off their phones — By giving them music instead

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 06:46 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Six years old Gurbani Kaur quietly walks into an ongoing class at a home in Kang Sabu village, Nakodar. She is too small to understand why the adults around her are so worried about the phone in her hands. Her mother Prabhjot Kaur follows behind. Once Gurbani settles among more than 60 other children, her mother takes a seat outside the hall. From a distance, she watches her daughter and smiles, carrying the hope that these 3-4 hours each weekend might bring about a change. "She is always on her phone and plays games all the time. It bothers me," her mother says. In this village however, parents are no longer alone, NRIs have stepped in to help them. A group of NRIs, concerned about children spending increasing amounts of time on mobile phones, has helped set up free weekend classes for children aged 6 to 18. The idea is not simply to take phones away from them, but to teach them how to use technology mindfully and also giving them something meaningful to turn to instead. #NRIs #KidsAndMusic #ScreenTime #KidsOffPhones #MusicEducation #Children #Parenting #DigitalWellbeing #MusicForKids #ChildDevelopment #NRICommunity #Education #KidsActivities #LatestNews #indianews

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