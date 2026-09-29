J&K Assembly witnessed fresh uproar over Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resolution seeking restoration of full statehood, with BJP legislators challenging the Speaker’s decision to allow it.BJP moved a motion to remove Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, alleging rules were relaxed. Adil Akhzar explains the statehood row and the political clash in the Assembly #OmarAbdullah #JammuKashmir #JKAssembly #Statehood #JammuKashmirNews #BJP #NationalConference #AssemblyRuckus

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