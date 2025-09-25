Op Sindoor, displayed power of artillery. Need more precision targeting guns: Kargil veteran

Advertisement
In this episode of the Tribune Interview the Tribune Deputy Editor Ajay Banerjee spoke to Maj Gen Lakhwinder Singh (retd), who was leading the famous artillery barrage om Pakistan during the Kargil conflict. He has just authored a book ‘Artillery's Thunder, The Untold Kargil Story’ and tells about the onerous task of evicting the Pak Army from mountain heights #kargilwar1999 #MajGenLakhwinderSingh #EnragedBullOfDras #IndianArmy #MilitaryHero #YudhSevaMedal #IndoPakWar #ArmyStories #BattlefieldInsights #WarHero
