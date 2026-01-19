Advertisement

The Maharashtra municipal corporation elections yielded two significant takeaways this week -- the victory of BJP led alliance in India's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai MC, and the spectacular emergence of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM across vast urban swathes of the state. The Tribune’s New Delhi Bureau chief Aditi Tandon breaks down what is means for the beleaguered Congress party in the state

