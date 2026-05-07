Pak has understood it will pay a cost if it conducts terror strikes : Katju & Gen Hood

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In this edition of The Tribune Newsroom, The Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra and Tribune Correspondents interviewed former ambassador to Afghanistan and incharge of the Pakistan Desk in the Ministry of External Affairs from 1995-2001, Vivek Katju, and Gen D S Hooda, former Northern Army commander, on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, carried out against Pakistan last year from May 7-10 Watch

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#Pakistan #India #Terrorism #GeneralHooda #Katju #Geopolitics #IndoPak #SecurityAnalysis #IndianArmy