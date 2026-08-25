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Panjab University has announced the schedule for its campus council elections, with polling set to take place on August 31. The election process will determine student representatives for the campus council, with candidates and student groups expected to begin campaigning as per the announced schedule.

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Panjab University campus council polls on August 31; schedule out