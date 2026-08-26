Panjab University Student Elections: Campaigning Gains Momentum Across Campus

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Campaigning for the upcoming Panjab University student elections intensified on Wednesday, with candidates and supporters of various student parties reaching out to students across the campus. As election activity gathers pace, student groups are stepping up their outreach, engaging with voters and highlighting their priorities ahead of the polls. #PanjabUniversity #PUElections #StudentElections #PunjabUniversity #Chandigarh #CampusPolitics #StudentPolitics #ElectionCampaign #PUCampus #ChandigarhNews #StudentLeaders #Election2026

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