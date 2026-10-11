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Home / Videos / Pargat Singh reaches home 6 days after getting PCC chief charge

Pargat Singh reaches home 6 days after getting PCC chief charge

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 11:55 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Six days after being appointed as the PCC chief, Pargat Singh reached his home at Mithapur village in Jalandhar. He was received by his wife Barinder Preet, son Hartaj Singh, relatives and friends, who presented him bouquets. Pargat Singh said that he held meetings with all top leaders. He said that Rahul Gandhi, who was likely to visit Punjab in the weeks to come, had given him a free hand to work in Punjab. "My backpacks have been rolled up and kept in my car. Taking the charge on October 11 at the Punjab Congress Bhawan, I am set to tour all across the state to strengthen the party and hit out against the ruling parties including the BJP in the Centre and AAP government in the state which have been spreading complete anarchy." Since this morning, Pargat Singh had been making whirlwind tour to various religious places in Amritsar and Jalandhar. He said, "I got up at 3 am and took blessings from all prominent sacred places across the two cities." #PargatSingh #DeraSachkhandBallan #SantNiranjanDass #PunjabCongress #Jalandhar #PunjabPolitics

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