Permanent morcha launched by farmers outside DC office; tractor trolleys stationed on Ferozepur Road

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The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Sunday launched permanent morcha outside DC Office in Ludhiana. Farmers have stationed their tractor-trolleys outside the DC office along the Ferozepur Road to mark the beginning of the protest. The key demands of the agitating farmers include cancellation of the India–US free trade agreement, waiver of farmers’ and workers’ debts, granting ownership rights to settlers, scrapping of the land pooling policy, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and an end to alleged police repression. #FarmersProtest #FarmerProtest #PunjabFarmers #FerozepurRoad #FarmersMorcha #KisanMorcha #PunjabNews #FarmerAgitation #TractorTrolley #FarmersMovement #Protest #Punjab #DCOffice #BreakingNews #latestnews

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