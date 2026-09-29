PM mementoes representing India’s artistic tradition are being e-auctioned at NGMA till October 31

Over 1,500 mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being e-auctioned till October 31, and the proceeds will be routed to the Namami Gange programme. The collection also include 50 objects identified as “hero objects” this year, with a silver memento of Lord Ram from Karnataka carrying the highest base price of Rs 13.50 lakh. The Tribune principal correspondent Surya Pillai gives you a sneak peak into the vibrant culture of the country. Tribune video: Manas Ranjan #Amritsar #AmritsarPolice #KaranbirSingh #Nandi #JaswantSingh #ASIJaswantSingh #PoliceEncounter #PunjabPolice #PunjabNews #AmritsarNews #CrimeNews #PoliceAction #latestnews

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