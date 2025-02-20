Police get cracking on 'black sheep' within the department
#punjabpolitics #bhagwantmann #gauravyadav In this episode of #UnderInvestigation #CrimeShowWithJupinderjit , we discuss the stern action taken against corruption in Punjab Police. However, questions are being raised on why action has been taken against cops up to the rank of Inspector...
Advertisement
In this episode of #UnderInvestigation #CrimeShowWithJupinderjit , we discuss the stern action taken against corruption in Punjab Police. However, questions are being raised on why action has been taken against cops up to the rank of Inspector only? #gauravyadav #bhagwantmann #dgppunjabpolice #punjabpolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement