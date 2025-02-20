DT
PT
Police get cracking on 'black sheep' within the department

Police get cracking on 'black sheep' within the department

#punjabpolitics #bhagwantmann #gauravyadav In this episode of #UnderInvestigation #CrimeShowWithJupinderjit , we discuss the stern action taken against corruption in Punjab Police. However, questions are being raised on why action has been taken against cops up to the rank of Inspector...
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 09:26 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
#punjabpolitics #bhagwantmann #gauravyadav

In this episode of #UnderInvestigation #CrimeShowWithJupinderjit , we discuss the stern action taken against corruption in Punjab Police. However, questions are being raised on why action has been taken against cops up to the rank of Inspector only? #gauravyadav #bhagwantmann #dgppunjabpolice #punjabpolitics

