PUCSC Polls: Student Parties Campaign at Girls’ Hostels, Seek Support Ahead of Elections

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Ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections, workers from various student parties campaigned at girls’ hostels on the university campus. During the evening outreach drive, candidates and supporters interacted with students, sought votes and highlighted their key agendas. The campaign reflects growing activity on campus as student groups intensify their outreach ahead of the PUCSC polls. #PUCSC #PanjabUniversity #StudentElections #PUElections #CampusPolitics #StudentParties #ElectionCampaign #GirlsHostel #UniversityElections #ChandigarhNews #StudentPolitics #PanjabUniversityNews #CampusCampaign #BreakingNews #LatestNews

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