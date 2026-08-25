Punjab Bandh: Ludhiana Bus Stand Deserted, Nihangs Block Ladowal Toll Plaza

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The bandh call by the Quami Insaf Morcha for the release of Bandi Sikhs had a visible impact across Ludhiana. Major markets, factories, schools and public transport remained affected, while the Ludhiana bus stand wore a deserted look as hundreds of buses remained stranded. Tension prevailed at Ladowal Toll Plaza as Nihangs and other supporters blocked the highway, disrupting traffic. Commuters faced inconvenience as traffic was also affected at Samrala Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass and Bharat Nagar Chowk. Protesters said the bandh would continue till 2 pm and maintained that emergency vehicles were being allowed through service lanes.

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