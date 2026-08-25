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Home / Videos / Punjab Bandh: Malwa districts see shutdown

Punjab Bandh: Malwa districts see shutdown

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Updated At : 11:09 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The Punjab bandh call given by the 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha' in support of the release of 'Bandi Singhs' received widespread support across the Malwa region on Friday. Markets, shops, several schools and public transport remained shut in various districts. Muktsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Barnala and Mansa witnessed an almost complete bandh. In this ground report from Abohar in Fazilka district, Archit Watts, Principal Correspondent, speaks to people waiting at Abohar bus stand about how the bandh disrupted their travel. A local shopkeeper also shares how the shutdown is affecting business and daily life.

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Punjab Bandh: Malwa districts see shutdown

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