Punjab Floods: Villagers & Army Join hands to save Sutlej banks in Ludhiana’s Sasrali

In Ludhiana’s Sasrali village, residents and the Army joined forces to protect the banks of the Sutlej River from rising floodwaters. Community efforts, sandbagging, and timely intervention helped prevent damage to homes and farmland. Authorities continue monitoring water levels and providing assistance, highlighting strong local resilience and coordination during this flood situation in Punjab.

