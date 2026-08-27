Punjab government employees react to CM Mann’s condition for talks, reiterate pending DA demand

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Punjab government employees have reacted to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s condition for talks, reiterating their demand for the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA). Tribune’s Deepkamal Kaur reports from the ground on the employees’ stand, their concerns and the road ahead for negotiations. #Punjab #PunjabEmployees #BhagwantMann #CMPunjab #DA #DearnessAllowance #PendingDA #GovernmentEmployees #EmployeeProtest #PunjabGovernment #PunjabNews #DAArrears #EmployeeDemands #BreakingNews #latestnews

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