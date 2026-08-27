Punjab Maha Hartal: Ground Report I Protest echoes across cities

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From Chandigarh to Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and beyond, Punjab government employees take to the streets as the Maha Hartal brings work to a standstill. Tribune reporters bring you live ground reports and voices from across the state #PunjabMahaHartal #PunjabHartal #PunjabEmployees #PunjabPensioners #DA #DearnessAllowance #EmployeeProtest #PunjabProtest #MahaHartal #PunjabNews #GovernmentEmployees #DAArrears #GroundReport #BreakingNews #LatestNews

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