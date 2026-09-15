Punjab Power Crisis: Jalandhar Congress MLA Bawa Henry questions power purchases

Congress on Monday held protest outside the power department office in Jalandhar, burning an effigy of the state government against the incessant power cuts which have rocked farmers and industry. Congress workers said power cuts have driven industry, agri sector to acute crisis. Workers also burned an effigy of the state CM Bhagwant Mann. Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry said despite IMD's El-Nino predictions since January, state government let power crisis get out of hand. He raised questions on government preparedness for the coming year. Bawa Henry said, "Post monsoons, Punjab seems to be headed towards a 20 to 30 percent rainfall deficit. Efforts like power management, afforestation missing in state. If crisis deepens, labour may start quitting industry. The accountability for the problem lies with the state Chief Minister."

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