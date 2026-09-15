DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Videos / Punjab Power Crisis: Jalandhar Congress MLA Bawa Henry questions power purchases

Punjab Power Crisis: Jalandhar Congress MLA Bawa Henry questions power purchases

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 05:20 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Congress on Monday held protest outside the power department office in Jalandhar, burning an effigy of the state government against the incessant power cuts which have rocked farmers and industry. Congress workers said power cuts have driven industry, agri sector to acute crisis. Workers also burned an effigy of the state CM Bhagwant Mann. Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry said despite IMD's El-Nino predictions since January, state government let power crisis get out of hand. He raised questions on government preparedness for the coming year. Bawa Henry said, "Post monsoons, Punjab seems to be headed towards a 20 to 30 percent rainfall deficit. Efforts like power management, afforestation missing in state. If crisis deepens, labour may start quitting industry. The accountability for the problem lies with the state Chief Minister."

Advertisement

#PunjabPowerCrisis #BawaHenry #Punjab #Jalandhar #Congress #PunjabPolitics #PowerCrisis #ElectricityCrisis #PunjabGovernment #PowerSupply #IndianPolitics #PoliticalNews #LatestNews #punjabnews

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts