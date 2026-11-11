Punjabi-origin leaders make history in US midterm elections |Ro Khanna, Jyot Singh & others win big!

Punjabi-origin politicians have registered major victories in the US midterm elections. Ro Khanna, Manka Dhingra, Ranjeev Puri and Ash Kalra retained key positions, while Jyot Singh scripted history in Georgia and Pooja Sethi broke barriers in Texas. A major milestone for the growing political influence of the Indian-American community. #PunjabiChaGaiOye #USMidtermElections #PunjabiPride #IndianAmerican #RoKhanna #JyotSingh #USPolitics #USmidtermelections