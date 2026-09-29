Punjab’s ‘Chitta’ crisis: Families of drug victims demand action against easy availability

More than a dozen families of deceased who died after consuming “Chitta”, were invited at an event organised by the BJP here. The event was held under the leadership of state President Kewal Dhillon. The mothers, sisters, wives of those, who died of “Chitta” were in tears as their entire future generations had lost lives due to drugs. Majority of them openly came out against the easy availability of drugs in Punjab. They maintained that it is still available in every nook and corner in localities, societies, villages, right under the nose of authorities and all prefer to look the other way. Dhillon said that the state government may be claiming to crack a whip against drug- addiction but youth even today was losing lives due to easy availability of drugs, which are even delivered at the door-step. #KewalDhillon #PunjabBJP #PunjabNews #DrugAbuse #DrugCrisis #DrugVictims #PunjabPolitics #BJP #Punjab #DrugAwareness #FamiliesOfVictims #latestnews
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