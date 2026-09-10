For the first time, the birth anniversary of revolutionary Punjabi poet Avtar Singh Sandhu, popularly known as Pash, was observed at the site where he was gunned down on March 23, 1988. The poet was assassinated at the spot in 1988. The tubewell near which he was killed was much more than a physical space for Pash. It served as his retreat, where he would bathe, write and engage in long, thoughtful conversations with friends. #AvtarSinghPash #Pash #AvtarSinghPashAnniversary #PunjabiPoet #RevolutionaryPoet #PunjabiLiterature #PunjabHistory

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