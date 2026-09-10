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Home / Videos / Punjab's revolutionary poet Avtar Singh Pash’s birth anniversary at the assassination site

Punjab's revolutionary poet Avtar Singh Pash’s birth anniversary at the assassination site

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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For the first time, the birth anniversary of revolutionary Punjabi poet Avtar Singh Sandhu, popularly known as Pash, was observed at the site where he was gunned down on March 23, 1988. The poet was assassinated at the spot in 1988. The tubewell near which he was killed was much more than a physical space for Pash. It served as his retreat, where he would bathe, write and engage in long, thoughtful conversations with friends. #AvtarSinghPash #Pash #AvtarSinghPashAnniversary #PunjabiPoet #RevolutionaryPoet #PunjabiLiterature #PunjabHistory

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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