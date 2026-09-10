Punjab’s towering 6'10" volleyball player is making headlines with his sporting talent and an ambitious dream beyond the court. The young athlete hopes to join the police force and serve Punjab. His remarkable height gives him an edge in volleyball, while his determination and dedication reflect his goal of building a career in sports and public service. #PunjabVolleyball #VolleyballPlayer #PunjabSports #Volleyball #SportsNews #PunjabNews #PoliceForce #AthleteDream #IndianVolleyball #SportsTalent #PunjabAthlete #Inspiration #youthsports

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