DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Videos / Rafale deal with France cements strategic tie-up

Rafale deal with France cements strategic tie-up

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 10:22 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Defence Acquisition Council, today okayed a major acquisition – the purchase of 114 Rafale jets from French plane maker Dassault—setting the tone for a long drawn strategic tie-up. The DAC also okayed an additional six surveillance planes the, US-made Boeing P8-I, for the Navy, Scalp missiles for fighter jets and the new-technology High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS). The DAC, the apex decision making body of the Ministry of Defence, chaired by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met today and accorded ‘acceptance of necessity (AoN) for proposals of the services at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh (approx $ 39 billion), the MoD said. The payment schedule will be spread across several financial years and AoN is the first step towards the acquisition process. #Rafale #IndiaFrance #DefenceDeal #StrategicPartnership #IndianAirForce #France #MilitaryNews #DefenseNews #IndiaNews #AirForce #RafaleJets #BreakingNews #GlobalSecurity

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts