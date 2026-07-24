Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM bring laughter, chaos and chemistry with Bhai Tera Star Hai

In this episode of #TheTribuneInterview, Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM talk about their upcoming comedy Bhai Tera Star Hai and why, amid the stress of everyday life, films that make people laugh are the need of the hour. From Raghav's Punjabi roots, love for Chandigarh and stories from the film's London shoot to Niharika's journey from content creator to actor, the duo share candid anecdotes about their careers, creative process and life beyond the screen. They also discuss their characters, Ajay Singh and Roshni, the freedom to improvise on set, and why comedy remains one of cinema's most challenging genres. Filled with humour, warmth and behind-the-scenes moments, the conversation offers a glimpse into the chaos and camaraderie behind Bhai Tera Star Hai. #RaghavJuyal #NiharikaNM #BhaiTeraStarHai #Comedy #IndianComedy #FunnyMoments #Entertainment #Bollywood #Celebrity #ViralVideo #Trending #ComedyShow #PunjabiComedy #RaghavJuyalComedy #NiharikaNMComedy
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