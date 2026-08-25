Ram Rahim returns to Sirsa on 21 day furlough, his 17th release since 2017 conviction

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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has walked out of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail again, this time on a 21-day furlough. He reached the Dera headquarters in Sirsa around 8am and attended a satsang before moving to his rest house. This is his 17th release since his conviction in August 2017. Security has been tightened around the Dera. With Punjab elections approaching, his release has also renewed discussion over the Dera’s influence in Punjab’s Malwa region. #gurmeetramrahimsingh #RamRahim #DeraSachaSauda #Sirsa #Furlough #21DayFurlough #SunariaJail #Haryana #PunjabPolitics #PunjabElections #Malwa #DeraSachaSaudaChief #SirsaNews #BreakingNews #LatestNews

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