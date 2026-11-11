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Home / Videos / Red Fort Blast Anniversary: What we know so far

Red Fort Blast Anniversary: What we know so far

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 08:35 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A year after the deadly car explosion outside Delhi’s iconic Red Fort killed 15 people, life has returned to normal at the busy Chandni Chowk intersection. But the investigation has uncovered an alleged white-collar terror conspiracy involving radicalised medical professionals. From the identification of suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi to the evidence collected by investigators, here’s a look at what the probe has revealed and where the case stands in court. Tribune Delhi staff correspondent Rahul Gahlawat has this ground report from the site of the tragedy #RedFortBlast #RedFortBlastAnniversary #DelhiBlast #DelhiNews #NIAInvestigation #NationalSecurity #TerrorAttack #RedFort #DelhiPolice #BreakingNews #IndiaNews #LatestNews

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