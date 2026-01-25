Republic Day Security Tightened as Top Police Officials Review Arrangements in Ludhiana

Advertisement

Additional DCP and DGP, along with the Police Commissioner, reviewed security arrangements in Ludhiana ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Senior officers inspected the main venue and surrounding areas to ensure foolproof security. The DGP assured that adequate arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order and ensure a safe Republic Day for citizens. #Ludhiana,#RepublicDay2026,#PunjabPolice,#DGPPunjab,#PoliceCommissioner,#SecurityReview,#RepublicDaySecurity,#PunjabNews,#LawAndOrder,#IndiaNews

