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Home / Videos / Shimla Film Festival 2026: 33 Countries, 18 States at Historic Gaiety Theatre | IFFS

Shimla Film Festival 2026: 33 Countries, 18 States at Historic Gaiety Theatre | IFFS

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 01:19 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The 12th edition of International Film Festival of Shimla is being held at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. The festival features films from around 33 countries of the world and 18 states of the country including Himachal Pradesh. The festival was inaugurated on September 25 in which renowned actors Manoj Joshi and Sharib Hashmi were present and interacted with the audience. On the second day, renowned director Amit Rai was the special guest, who also interacted with the audience. The festival continues at the theatre on its third and final day. #ShimlaFilmFestival #SFF2026 #IFFS #Shimla #FilmFestival #GaietyTheatre #HimachalPradesh #IndianCinema

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