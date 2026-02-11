DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Videos / Shown dead in Border, two ‘alive’ soldiers question war movie distortions

Shown dead in Border, two ‘alive’ soldiers question war movie distortions

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 09:24 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

In this episode of The Tribune Interview, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh speaks with Hawildar Mukhtiar Singh and Naik Jagdev Singh Ghalkhurd—two of the valiant 120 soldiers who thwarted nearly 2,500 Pakistani troops at the Battle of Longewala. Both men express disappointment with the film Border, which depicted heavy Indian casualties despite only three losses in reality. Upset by the inaccuracies, they have written to authorities demanding fact-checks in war movies and chose not to watch Border 2 or other cinematic portrayals of battles.

Advertisement

#BorderMovie #SoldiersReact #WarMovieControversy #IndianArmy #FilmControversy #MilitaryNews #BreakingNews #IndiaNews #ArmyRealityCheck #MovieDistortions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts