Shown dead in Border, two ‘alive’ soldiers question war movie distortions

In this episode of The Tribune Interview, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh speaks with Hawildar Mukhtiar Singh and Naik Jagdev Singh Ghalkhurd—two of the valiant 120 soldiers who thwarted nearly 2,500 Pakistani troops at the Battle of Longewala. Both men express disappointment with the film Border, which depicted heavy Indian casualties despite only three losses in reality. Upset by the inaccuracies, they have written to authorities demanding fact-checks in war movies and chose not to watch Border 2 or other cinematic portrayals of battles.

