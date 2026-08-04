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Home / Videos / Shradha Singh addresses viral RAF controversy, says online hate fueled by misleading clips

Shradha Singh addresses viral RAF controversy, says online hate fueled by misleading clips

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Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 03:51 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old social media influencer Shradha Singh has spoken publicly after facing widespread online backlash over a viral video filmed during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. She claims she never abused or mocked Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and says the controversy escalated because "people made misleading videos for views." The video had triggered intense criticism online, prompting her to apologise before she later shared her side of the story of how she is dealing trolls, serious threats and social scrutiny. #ShradhaSingh #RAFControversy #ViralVideo #OnlineHate #SocialMedia #ViralClips #FactCheck #TrendingNews #LatestNews #IndiaNews #SocialMediaControversy #NewsUpdate

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