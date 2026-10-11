SHRI RAM returns for its 69th year in Delhi with traditional Awadhi chaupais and handmade sets

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s iconic dance-drama SHRI RAM returns to Delhi for its 69th year this Diwali season, with the production going back to its traditional form after nearly 25 years. This year’s staging brings back original Awadhi chaupais, handmade sets and traditional lighting, while also reintroducing characters and smaller vignettes from the Ramayana, including Mandodari, the wife of Ravan. The production, first created in 1957, traces Lord Ram’s journey from his birth and exile to Lanka and his eventual Rajya Abhishek. The Tribune’s Delhi Staff Correspondent Anshita Mehra takes you inside the rehearsals and speaks to the artists playing Ram, Sita and Hanuman about bringing the epic to life on stage. #ShriRam #Ramayan #AwadhiChaupai #TraditionalTheatre #IndianCulture #IndianTradition #CulturalHeritage #StageProduction #HandmadeSets #Awadhi #RamKatha #IndianTheatre #culturenews

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