From a sign on the campus gates to glasses, windowpanes, boards, even stadium roof canopies, ATMs and buildings, ominous signs of large scale vandalism and arson witnessed across LPU campus as probe into alleged student rape incident progresses. After classes suspended for 10 days, students head back home in a steady trickle. Traffic on NH-44 highway also resumes smoothly since last night. Relative normalcy prevails on third day even as the state DGP Gaurav Yadav and ADGP Pravin Sinha promise culprits won't be spared. Victim of the rape incident yet to be identified, say cops. #LPU #LPUCampus #LPUNews #PunjabNews #LovelyProfessionalUniversity #Students #CampusNews #Punjab #BreakingNews #LatestNews #StudentNews #IndiaNews Signs of vandalism across LPU campus, as students head home
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