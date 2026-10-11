SIR protest: Congress takes anti CEC protests to district level

A day after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi among other opposition MPs were detained for protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress took the agitation to district level. Party workers held a major protest at Delhi’s Kashmere Gate and opposed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise seeking its cancellation and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation . #SIR #SpecialIntensiveRevision #GyaneshKumar #Congress #CongressProtest #CEC #ElectionCommission #RahulGandhi

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