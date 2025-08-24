Former Manipur Governor and Tribune Trustee Gurbachan Jagat emphasizes that a society neglecting health and education is destined to fail. He highlighted the importance of investing in healthcare and education as the backbone of societal growth and stability. Without proper focus on these sectors, social and economic development suffers. Watch the full video to hear Gurbachan Jagat’s insights on how prioritizing health and education can strengthen communities and ensure sustainable progress for future generations.

Society fails without health and education: Ex-Manipur Governor Gurbachan Jagat

