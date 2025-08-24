DT
Society fails without health and education: Ex-Manipur Governor Gurbachan Jagat

Society fails without health and education: Ex-Manipur Governor Gurbachan Jagat

Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 11:45 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Former Manipur Governor and Tribune Trustee Gurbachan Jagat emphasizes that a society neglecting health and education is destined to fail. He highlighted the importance of investing in healthcare and education as the backbone of societal growth and stability. Without proper focus on these sectors, social and economic development suffers. Watch the full video to hear Gurbachan Jagat’s insights on how prioritizing health and education can strengthen communities and ensure sustainable progress for future generations.

#GurbachanJagat #HealthAndEducation #SocietyDevelopment #EducationMatters #HealthMatters #TribuneTrustee #SocialProgress #IndiaNews #EducationAwareness #PublicHealth

Society fails without health and education: Ex-Manipur Governor Gurbachan Jagat

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

