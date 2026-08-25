Specialised drone battalion facing Pakistan

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As part of its post Operation Sindoor transformation, the Indian Army on Friday announced the raising of dedicated battalion for drone operations along the western front with Pakistan. The newly raised unit would be operating under the command of the Army’s 11 Corps headquartered at Jallandhar, Punjab. The Army has named these dedicated drone-operating units as ‘Baaz battalion’ -- Baaz means hawk, a bird of prey. The initiative to raise dedicated drone operating battalions was announced earlier this year and is part of transformation carried out post-operation Sindoor with Pakistan in May last year. Sources said, the raisings had started at select locations in the past couple of months, the unit raising at Jallandhar is the first one in the state facing Pakistan. These units will provide Army with advanced aerial surveillance and situational awareness tools. A Baaz battalion could be equipped to operate several types of drones or armed drones. This includes platforms like the long range UAV like the MQ9B being sourced from the US company General Atomics; the Heron and the Hermes from Israel; the locally produced UAV Ghatak by the DRDO besides the UAV’s by companies like, Idea Forge, SMPP and NewSpace Research. These drones have the capabilities for deep-penetration surveillance, targeting, and prolonged border monitoring. The ‘Baaz’ battalions would act as the centralized ‘brain’ to standardize training, manage the high-density technical data streaming from these mixed fleets, and rapidly handle the software updates or replenishment cycles required in high-intensity drone warfare. Baaz battalions centralize growing drone and capabilities and are designed to handle the entire lifecycle of operations, including deployment, maintenance, data exploitation, and seamless integration with ground forces. These battalions house a specialist pool of personnel specifically trained to manage the drone ecosystem. This move aims to ensure a sustained operational tempo and a more persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance" (ISR) capability across the battlefield. The decision has been spurred by lessons from recent border standoffs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the tactical outcomes validated during Operation Sindoor.

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